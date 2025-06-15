IMD issues heavy rain warning for Mumbai, yellow alert for Himachal, Jharkhand

After a night of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, Mumbai on Sunday woke up to calmer skies. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts for the city and neighbouring regions, warning of even heavier downpours. Officials confirmed there were no major incidents of waterlogging in Mumbai.(ANI)

The weather department sounded a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places, and an 'orange' alert for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai weather prediction

Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy showers overnight, along with thunder and lightning. The rains eased by morning, with only light showers. The weather department sounded a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai on Sunday.

Officials confirmed there were no major incidents of waterlogging, offering temporary relief to commuters.

Also Read | Flight diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, the island city received 31 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 21 mm and 20 mm of rainfall, respectively, as per the civic officials.

On Monday, there was a forecast of a high tide of 3.55 metres at 2.37 am and a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.20 am, the officials said.

Orange alert for Thane, Raigad, Palghar

The IMD issued an 'orange' alert for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow warning for Himachal Pradesh

A yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph has been issued at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts from Sunday to Wednesday.

Also Read | IMD issues red alert as thunderstorm, rain lash Delhi-NCR early morning

A similar yellow warning was issued for Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on Monday and Wednesday, according to the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

Monsoon likely to arrive in Jharkhand between June 17-19

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Jharkhand between June 17-19, with forecasts for widespread rainfall during the period, a weather department official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Two and three-wheelers banned on key NH-66 stretch as monsoon wreaks havoc in Dakshina Kannada

A ‘yellow’ alert (heavy rainfall) has been issued for Monday in some pockets of southwest and central parts of the state, while an ‘orange’ alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) was sounded for two days from June 17 in parts of southwest and central Jharkhand, he said.

(with PTI inputs)