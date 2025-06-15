Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two and three-wheelers banned on key NH-66 stretch as monsoon wreaks havoc in Dakshina Kannada

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 10:22 AM IST

Dakshina Kannada bans two- and three-wheelers on NH-66 due to severe rain and road safety concerns, diverting smaller vehicles to service roads..

As relentless monsoon showers continue to lash coastal Karnataka, authorities in Dakshina Kannada have barred the movement of two- and three-wheelers along a crucial stretch of National Highway-66 — between Suratkal and Nantoor Junction — citing road safety concerns. The decision follows widespread waterlogging and infrastructural damage caused by intense rainfall over the past few days.

Mangaluru saw heavy rains from last few days and the IMD has issued a red alert. (Pic for representation)(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Mangaluru saw heavy rains from last few days and the IMD has issued a red alert. (Pic for representation)(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

Also Read - Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar visits Air India plane crash site, calls tragedy 'heartbreaking'

In an official directive, the district highway authorities invoked Section 31 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, to enforce the ban and divert smaller vehicles onto designated service roads. The restrictions will remain in effect until the end of the monsoon season in September 2025.

Officials stated that portions of NH-66 have sustained surface damage due to persistent rain since late May, making it unsafe for lighter vehicles. Additionally, a speed limit of 50 km/h has been imposed on all vehicles traveling through the affected corridor, in an effort to minimise the risk of accidents during the ongoing downpour.

This decision comes in the wake of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada district. On Friday and Saturday, Mangaluru experienced intense rainfall that submerged several low-lying areas and disrupted daily life. Streets in areas like Car Street, Kottara, Lower Bendur, and near the Pumpwell flyover were flooded, while vehicles were stranded and residents reported rainwater entering homes.

Also Read - Bengaluru woman witnesses rare ‘peaceful accident’: 'No fights, just handshakes’

A bus had broken down on a waterlogged road near Pumpwell, and it had to be manually pushed aside by passengers and locals. The Padil railway underpass and other critical junctions witnessed severe inundation, throwing traffic into disarray and raising further alarm about infrastructure vulnerabilities in the region.

(With agency inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Two and three-wheelers banned on key NH-66 stretch as monsoon wreaks havoc in Dakshina Kannada
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On