Two and three-wheelers banned on key NH-66 stretch as monsoon wreaks havoc in Dakshina Kannada

As relentless monsoon showers continue to lash coastal Karnataka, authorities in Dakshina Kannada have barred the movement of two- and three-wheelers along a crucial stretch of National Highway-66 — between Suratkal and Nantoor Junction — citing road safety concerns. The decision follows widespread waterlogging and infrastructural damage caused by intense rainfall over the past few days. Mangaluru saw heavy rains from last few days and the IMD has issued a red alert. (Pic for representation)(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

In an official directive, the district highway authorities invoked Section 31 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, to enforce the ban and divert smaller vehicles onto designated service roads. The restrictions will remain in effect until the end of the monsoon season in September 2025.

Officials stated that portions of NH-66 have sustained surface damage due to persistent rain since late May, making it unsafe for lighter vehicles. Additionally, a speed limit of 50 km/h has been imposed on all vehicles traveling through the affected corridor, in an effort to minimise the risk of accidents during the ongoing downpour.

This decision comes in the wake of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada district. On Friday and Saturday, Mangaluru experienced intense rainfall that submerged several low-lying areas and disrupted daily life. Streets in areas like Car Street, Kottara, Lower Bendur, and near the Pumpwell flyover were flooded, while vehicles were stranded and residents reported rainwater entering homes.

A bus had broken down on a waterlogged road near Pumpwell, and it had to be manually pushed aside by passengers and locals. The Padil railway underpass and other critical junctions witnessed severe inundation, throwing traffic into disarray and raising further alarm about infrastructure vulnerabilities in the region.

(With agency inputs)