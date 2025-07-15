IMD issues red alert for Jharkhand, schools shut amid heavy rain; Delhi-NCR to receive more showers today

As monsoon rains continue to lash over India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy showers and flash floods in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh amid the monsoon fury. Commuters are seen during a Evening rain at ISBT Kashmere Gate Road in New Delhi, India, (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Furthermore, the IMD has also predicted light rain and thunderstorms across Delhi and the national capital region.

IMD Weather Forecast

Red alert in Jharkhand, schools shut

In Jharkhand, the IMD has issued a red warning for heavy rainfall and flash floods.

As per the weather department, a ‘red’ alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Saraikela-Kharswan, East Singhbhum, and West Singhbhum districts.

Meanwhile, an ‘orange’ alert is in place for very heavy rainfall in Gumla, Khunti, and Simdega districts.

In view of the IMD alerts, all government, private and minority schools up to class 12 in East Singhbhum district have been closed.

As per an order issued by deputy commissioner Karn Satyarthi, school authorities were asked to conduct online classes to avert any disruption of studies.

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre deputy director Abhishek Anand told news agency PTI that the state is likely to experience a widespread rainfall till July 17.

"A well marked low pressure area over Southeast Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh concentrated into a depression. It is likely to move west–northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours," he added.

Light rain, thunderstorm expected over Delhi-NCR

With monsoon set across the capital, Delhi and neighbouring regions of Noida and Gurugram continue to witness spells of rainfall. On Monday, a yellow alert was issued for Delhi for light to moderate rainfall.

According to the IMD, more showers are expected over Delhi on Tuesday, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Orange alert for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, nearly 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents. As rains continue over the state, an orange alert has been issued for six districts.

"For July 14 and 15, we expect light to moderate rainfall in most mid-hill and low-hill districts. However, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts are under Orange Alert for today due to the likelihood of heavy to heavy rainfall, and this activity will continue tomorrow as well," Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the Shimla Meteorological Centre, told news agency PTI.

Downpour expected over Bengal, MP sees record rainfall

In West Bengal, the IMD has predicted heavy rain due to a well-marked low depression over the southeast Gangetic West Bengal. As per the weather department, heavy downpour is likely in South 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman districts till Tuesday morning.

The IMD further added that light to moderate rain is likely to occur across districts of south Bengal, with heavy downpour in Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts till Wednesday.

In Madhya Pradesh, IMD officials have stated that the state has received 76 per cent higher rainfall than average.

"Madhya Pradesh has received 456.6 mm rainfall against the average of 260 mm from June 1 to July 14. This is 76 per cent excess rainfall. Tikamgarh has received 828.3 mm against its average of 250.4 mm," IMD senior meteorologist VS Yadav told PTI.