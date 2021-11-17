IMD sounds heavy rain alert for Chennai, adjoining distts today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an alert in Chennai and its adjoining districts and predicted very heavy rainfall on November 18 as the region is still picking up pieces to return to normalcy from two heavy spells of rains a week ago. The city has had a respite from the rains since Friday. However, rain has continuously poured in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, such as Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi, since then.

Low pressure from Monday over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea now lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, according to a bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

“It is likely to move westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh­ and north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18,” the bulletin read.

For the next 24-hours, the RMC has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts and extremely heavy rainfall in these regions in the next 48-hours.

State chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced ₹300 crore funds to repair damages caused to infrastructure by the downpour and subsequent flooding. Cooperative minister I Periyasamy also submitted a report to the chief minister on the damage to crops in the delta districts, following which Stalin announced a compensation of ₹20,000 per hectare to damaged crops. Life was thrown out of gear in Chennai and districts, which have been inundated for more than five days due to the downpour.

The northeast monsoon season from October to December is when Tamil Nadu receives maximum rainfall. This year Chennai and the state have received excess rainfall. Overnight between November 6 and 7, Chennai recorded 210 mm of rain, and on November 12, the average rainfall was 60.6 mm. Kanyakumari district has reported 83.96 cm rainfall from October 1 to November 15, while 38.99 cm is the average it receives.

Municipal administration minister K N Nehru blamed the previous AIADMK regime for not doing enough to mitigate flooding. “There is opposition against removing encroachments, and the previous government hasn’t done even basic work,” Nehru told reporters in Trichy.