IMF's Indian executive director Dr KV Subramaniam fired six months before his term ends

The executive director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been fired with immediate effect, as per a government order dated April 30. Dr Krishnamurthy Subramaniam's term as the Indian executive director for the IMF was cut short by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.(Prof K Subramianiam / Instagram)

Subramaniam, who was the country's youngest Chief Economic Advisor from 2018 to 2022, joined as the Executive Director (India) at the IMF in November, 2022. Under this role, he represented India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan at the IMF.

A government notice on the matter said, “The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved termination of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund with immediate effect.”

His term as the IMF executive director would have ended in November, 2025, after he completed three years. No reason was furnished for his term being cut short by the government.

The ACC, which took the decision is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About Dr Krishnamurthy Subramaniam

Dr Krishnamurthy Subramaniam also known as KV Subramaniam, was the 17th Chief Economic Advisor for the Indian government, and also the youngest to take on the role.

He studied electrical engineering at IIT Kharagpur and later got an MBA from IIM Calcutta. He earned his PhD in financial economics from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

KV Subramaniam held positions in various expert committees of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a profile of him on IIT Kanpur's website, Professor Subramanian's key areas of research include banking and monetary policy, corporate governance, banking regulation, bankruptcy, innovation & entrepreneurship, law and finance, and emerging markets.

Further, his scholarly works have been published in some of the leading academic journals in his field, including The Review of Financial Studies, The Journal of Financial Economics, The Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, and The Journal of Law and Economics.