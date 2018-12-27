‘Immoral, anti-religious’: Bajrang Dal warns of protesting New Year celebrations in Bengaluru

The Bajrang Dal on Thursday said it would protest against New Year’s celebrations in the tech capital of the country, calling the celebrations “immoral” and “contrary to religious tenets”.

Suryanarayan, the state convener of the Bajrang Dal, said: “New Year’s celebration is a nonsensical celebration. It has no morality, or spirituality. These celebrations are a means for India’s youth to go down the wrong path.”

He alleged that the liquor mafia was targeting Hindu women by offering free entry to pubs, and the drugs mafia was also attempting to take advantage of the celebrations, which was the reason the outfit condemned the celebrations.

“Celebrations are held on many roads in Bengaluru. Hence, in a peaceful and lawful manner, with the permission of the police, we would like to protest against this,” he said.

Suryanarayan also called for a ban on sale of alcohol and on hookah bars on New Year’s Eve for these reasons.

Bengaluru police commissioner T Suneel Kumar, however, said that no person or group would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. “If there is anything (untoward), they have to inform us and we will take action,” he said.

Briefing the press on the arrangements for the celebrations, Kumar said 10,000 constables and head constables, 430 sub-inspectors, 220 inspectors, and other police officials would be deployed. Additionally, 1,500 home guards, and 1,000 civil defence personnel would also be pressed into service during the celebrations, apart from drones on Brigade Road and MG Road, where a large number of people gather every year for the celebrations.

The Bengaluru police have also asked Uber, Ola and Meru cab drivers to be vigilant on the night and provide proper service to customers. Auto drivers, too, have been given similar instructions.

