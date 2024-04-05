Number Theory: NATO’s expansion & why it plans to ‘Trump-proof’ its Ukraine fund

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) has started planning for a $100 billion aid programme for Ukraine, in order to “Trump-proof” its support to the embattled nation. However, the United States has urged caution over aspects of the proposal put forth by Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday (CHECK). The proposal also backs taking over the Ramstein Group, which was set up by the US to coordinate military supplies to Kyiv from the West. This comes nearly a month after the military alliance officially added Sweden to its roster as its 32nd member on March 7. The five charts here show what Sweden brings to the table, what Nato’s enlargement means for the security paradigm in Europe, and the alliance’s dependence on the US, which makes it wary of a possible American pull-out in the case of a repeat of Donald Trump’s presidency.

