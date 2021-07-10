'Implement poll promises on women welfare immediately': AIADMK warns DMK of state-wide protests in Tamil Nadu otherwise

Demanding that the DMK government immediately implement its ₹1,000 financial assistance scheme for women, a key Assembly poll promise, the main opposition AIADMK on Friday said it would launch a state-wide protest if this was not done.

After assuming the role of opposition following a decade in the seat of power, this is the first major announcement by the AIADMK to target its arch rival DMK and also amid the backdrop of the recent renewed challenge from V K Sasikala to the party.

The DMK captured power in Tamil Nadu by making several assurances and notably the ₹1,000 assistance scheme for women family heads (every month) and waiver of loans obtained by Women Self Help Groups from cooperative banks, the AIADMK said.

In a resolution adopted at a meet of district secretaries and top office-bearers, the AIADMK said people, particulary women expected the DMK, which has assumed power to implement its electoral promises.

"This meeting urges the DMK government to immediately implement its ₹1,000 financial assistance scheme."

Also, it should honour several promises given to women and if the assurances are not fulfilled expeditiously, the party would hold a massive state-wide protest, AIADMK 'warned' the government in one of the six resolutions adopted in the meet.

Waiver of jewel loans (by pledging jewels upto five sovereigns) from cooperative banks were among the other assurances the AIADMK pointed out. The main opposition also asked the DMK to take resolute steps over the Mekedatu dam issue and stop the bid by Karnataka to build the reservoir across Cauvery river.

It urged the state and central government to curb price rise, including those related to fuel, cooking gas, farm input cost, cement and other construction materials.

The DMK promised reducing petrol and diesel prices by ₹five and four (per litre) respectively after assuming power, and only an immediate implementation of this promise could a honest move, the AIADMK said.

"This meet condemns the DMK government for not fulfilling its promise of providing ₹100 subsidy for cooking gas cylinders."

It also slammed the DMK for not 'speaking out' on implementing several other promises made ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls.

The AIADMK hit out at the government for "not procuring paddy on time" from farmers and asked it to take steps on a war footing to complete the exercise.

The resolutions were proposed by top AIADMK leaders, coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami and seconded by all district secretaries and functionaries.

Sasikala, confidante of late top AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, who was eased out of the party, has been talking over phone to her supporters and a section of main opposition party cadres and assured them that she would 'step in' to lead the party.

However, the AIADMK leadership has dismissed such claims, saying she is not even a member of the party.