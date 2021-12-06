‘Important to keep this momentum', says Modi as 50% eligible population fully jabbed against Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the nationwide vaccination program a day after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that more than 50% of the country's eligible population has been fully jabbed against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The PM also said that it was important to "keep this momentum" to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

Further, he also stressed on the need to keep following all other Covid-19 related protocols such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

"India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," PM Modi said on Twitter.

India's vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.



And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing.

The Union health ministry on Monday said that the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s immunisation programme has exceeded the 127.93 crore-mark as of 7am on the day. “With the administration of 24,55,911 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.93 Cr (1,27,93,09,669) as per provisional reports till 7 am today,” the ministry said in a statement.

The total vaccinations include 801,824,344 first doses and 477,942,687 second doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Earlier on Sunday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that over half of the country’s eligible population was fully immunised against the disease and called it a “moment of great pride.”

“Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together,” he tweeted.

The minister also lauded the people of Himachal Pradesh after the state had achieved 100% coverage of both doses to all eligible populations. “Following PM @NarendraModi ji's mantra of 'Sabke Prayas', Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to provide 100% of both doses to its adult population due to the hard work of health workers,” he tweeted.

As many as 8,306 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across India in the last 24 hours and the active caseload fell further to 98,416, which has been the lowest since March 2020, the Union health ministry said.