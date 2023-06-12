‘My sisters picked up by police’: Imran Khan amid tussle with Pakistan govt

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday accused the country's security forces of raiding houses and breaking doors. He took to Twitter to slam Pakistan's security forces and alleged that they were “vandalising the house and robbing it”. “Women are abused, harassed and threatened and if the person is not there then their boys, fathers and even servants are picked up and jailed,” Khan said. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters)

Khan further alleged that his sisters, driver and cook were picked up by the police. “My sisters, driver and cook Rahim were picked up when the police couldn’t find her son. Both were jailed where they were packed like sardines. Rahim suffered breathing problems and since his release he has been on the ventilator fighting for his life. Clearly those who are responsible for this reign of terror feel they are above law.”

He added that he never imagined that such “grave violations” would happen in Pakistan. “While this policy might have temporarily spread fear amongst the people, it’s only a matter of time before this seething hatred comes out in the open,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said.

‘Upset because army no longer supports him’: Bilawal Bhutto

The development comes a day after Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Saturday Khan was not upset because of the army's interference in Politics, but rather because the Pakistan Army was no longer supporting him.

Bhutto told Al-Jazeera, “Khan's problem with the Pakistan Army began in April of last year when it declared that it would not get involved in politics and would not take sides… More than half of our history has been covered by military rule. My party, the Pakistan Peoples Party, has challenged each and every single dictatorship in Pakistan's history.”

Bhutto also spoke about how the Pakistanis were disappointed by Khan urging his supporters to attack army installations last month. He said, “The Corp Commander House in Lahore, the GHQ [General Headquarters] in Rawalpindi and many military installations [were targeted]. Such an attack has never been carried out by any political party in the history of Pakistan and now those who were involved in these attacks on our military installations must face the consequences of the law of the land.”

‘Army trying to destroy my party’: Imran Khan

Khan last week alleged that the Pakistan Army and the country's intelligence agency ISI of destroying his party PTI saying that there was “no doubt” that he would be tried in military court and sent to jail.

Speaking about those behind the crackdown, Khan said, “It is completely the establishment. Establishment obviously means the military establishment, because they are really now openly - I mean, it's not even hidden now - they're just out in the open.”

Last month, several military buildings and army property were ransacked amid violent protests which took place after Khan was briefly arrested.

