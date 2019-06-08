Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, offers to work together for peace

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan and foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made fresh appeals to their Indian counterparts for resuming a dialogue process, writing letters that officials in Islamabad said on Friday were part of a diplomatic custom.

This was the second time Khan contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the latter won the re-election – the two leaders spoke on June 2 when the Pakistani PM called to congratulate Modi for his victory.

The recent communication was through letters sent earlier this week to New Delhi. Khan offered to “work together for durable peace and stability in South Asia and to promote a peaceful neighbourhood”, according to local media reports in Pakistan.

The bilateral dialogue process has been suspended since the terror strike on Pathankot Air Force Station in January 2016.

Another media report said Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a congratulatory letter to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, had sought talks with New Delhi on “all important matters” and emphasised that Pakistan remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region.

“Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi on all important matters and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region,” the media report quoted the letter as saying.

A senior official at the ministry of foreign affairs confirmed that both letters had been sent. “This is in line with established diplomatic norms and inter-state practice. The foreign secretary delivered these letters in New Delhi earlier this week,” he said.

The official said the letters underscored Pakistan’s policy of a peaceful neighbourhood and its vision of working for durable peace and stability in South Asia with peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute.

The two prime ministers are expected to exchange greetings when they attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to be held in Kyrgyzstan this month.

.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 00:09 IST