In 116-page note, lone judge relies on faith

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:55 IST

New Delhi: The addendum to the 929-page judgment authored by one of the five judges whose name was not revealed relies extensively on religious scriptures, practices, faith and belief of Hindus to hold that the disputed structure (mosque) was built on the “Janmasthan” (birthplace) of Hindu god Ram.

“It is thus concluded on the conclusion that faith and belief of Hindus since prior to construction of Mosque and subsequent thereto has always been that Janmaasthan of Lord Ram is the place where Babri Mosque has been constructed, which faith and belief is proved by documentary and oral evidence discussed,” read the last paragraph of the addendum running into 116 pages.

It was, however, not signed by other four judges. This may mean that though the judge who wrote the addendum agreed with the others on the final ruling, he gave a different opinion on how he arrived at the same conclusion. The unanimous verdict held Ram Lalla – the chld deity- has the possessory title of the disputed site.

The addendum scrutinises in detail the scriptures, travelogues and gazetteers available between 1528 AD – when the mosque was purportedly built -- to 1949, when Muslims were allegedly dispossessed of the mosque.

“It can, therefore, be held that the faith and belief of Hindus regarding location of birthplace of Lord Ram is from scriptures and sacred religious books including Valmiki Ramayana and Skanda Purana, which faith and beliefs, cannot be held to be groundless,” read the view.

The judge quoted excerpts from epics such as the Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, the Skanda Purana, Janma Sakhies - which records visit of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak at Ayodhya and Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi, Ain-i-Akbari belonging to the period of Mughal emperor Akbar, travelogues, gazetteers issued by British government and a report by the Archaeological Survey of India published in 1889 to maintain that Ayodhya, being the birthplace of Ram, is one of the holiest places worshipped by the Hindus.

“Faith and belief foster and promote the spiritual life of the soul. Religious faith of a person is formed on traditions, religious scriptures and practices. Their protest (by Hindus), persistence and actions to worship within the Mosque is testimony of their continued faith and belief that premises of the Mosque is Janmasthan of Lord Ram,” the judge said.