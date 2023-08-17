Home / India News / In a first, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flies Indian flag using drone

In a first, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flies Indian flag using drone

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 17, 2023 03:28 PM IST

The event was jointly organised by the ministry of civil aviation, Bharat Drone Association and Garuda Aerospace as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign of the central government

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday flew the Tricolor using drones at prominent locations across Gwalior as part of the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flies the national flag using a drone.
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flies the national flag using a drone.

The drone carried the national flag over various places for about 15 minutes at a height of 400ft. The event was jointly organised by the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA), Bharat Drone Association and Garuda Aerospace.

The central government has introduced a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, valued at 120 crore, to boost drone manufacturing in the country under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“The city of Gwalior has contributed significantly to the nation’s development for centuries, and today, the ongoing development projects in the city reflect the commitment of the double-engine government. Yesterday (August 15), Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the outline of India’s Amrit Kal from the Red Fort (in Delhi), and I am confident that Gwalior will also become a crucial part of this progress,” Scindia said on social media on Wednesday.

Scindia also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their efforts for the development projects in the state.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out