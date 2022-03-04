Home / India News / In a first, evidence of endangered Gharial recorded in Kaziranga
india news

In a first, evidence of endangered Gharial recorded in Kaziranga

The reptile species (Ganvialis gangeticus) is listed in Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, as critically endangered in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List
A team saw the animal on a sandbar on the Brahmaputra river at Silghat area, said Ramesh Gogoi, divisional forest officer, Kaziranga
A team saw the animal on a sandbar on the Brahmaputra river at Silghat area, said Ramesh Gogoi, divisional forest officer, Kaziranga
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar

In a rare coincidence on World Wildlife Day, forest officials and wildlife experts on Thursday recorded the first documented sighting of the critically endangered gharial in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

A team saw the animal on a sandbar on the Brahmaputra river at Silghat area, said Ramesh Gogoi, divisional forest officer, Kaziranga. Though there have been reports of sightings of the animal in the past, this was the first time it was caught on camera in the national park.

The reptile species (Ganvialis gangeticus) is listed in Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, as critically endangered in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List. According to the World Wide Fund (WWF), only around 800 gharials exist at present.

“It’s a rare find. A team was doing a survey when they saw the animal and were able to record it on camera. Though there have been reports of some sightings many years ago, this is the first documentary proof of gharial’s presence in KNPTR,” said Gogoi.

According to experts, gharials have been sighted in parts of western Assam in areas like Goalpara and Manas, but the last time anyone reported seeing the animal in the KNPTR region, which is in central Assam, was in the 1980s.

It is unclear if the sighting means was a sporadic instance. More surveys would be needed to know if there is presence of more members of the species in the area, said officials familiar with the development.

“We were conducting a survey of wildlife distribution and presence in the area when we noticed the gharial on the sandbar. At first, we were not sure whether it was a gharial or not, but its long slender snout confirmed it for us,” said Tridip Sarma, project officer, WWF-India.

“From the size and shape of the snout we could gather that it was an adult female. Since we were on a speedboat, it was not possible to get very clear photos. When the animal noticed us, it jumped into the river. More surveys would be needed to find if any other gharials are present,” he added.

The gharial derives its name from ‘ghara (pot)’ due to the shape of the bulbous growth at the tip of the snout in adult males. The growth is absent in females. While males can grow up to 6 metres, females usually are not longer than 4 metres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out