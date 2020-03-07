e-paper
In a first, free entry for women at ticketed monuments on International Women’s Day

Sharing the information, Superintending Archaeologist of Bengaluru circle, Dr Shivakant Vajpayee told PTI important ticketed monuments in India include Taj Mahal in Agra, Qutub Minar, Lal Qila, and old fort in New Delhi.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 17:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Archaeological Survey of India has decided not to charge fees from women visitors to the centrally protected ticketed monuments across the country on the occasion of International Women's Day
Archaeological Survey of India has decided not to charge fees from women visitors to the centrally protected ticketed monuments across the country on the occasion of International Women’s Day (PTI)
         

The Archaeological Survey of India has decided not to charge fees from women visitors to the centrally protected ticketed monuments across the country on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

“No fee shall be charged from women visitors to all the Centrally Protected Ticketed Monuments March 8, 2020 on the occasion of International Women’s Day,” the ASI said in its order to all superintending archaeologists and deputy superintending archaeologists of major circles and mini circles.

Sharing the information, Superintending Archaeologist of Bengaluru circle, Dr Shivakant Vajpayee told PTI important ticketed monuments in India include Taj Mahal in Agra, Qutub Minar, Lal Qila, and old fort in New Delhi.

“In Karnataka, Srirangapatnam, Somanathapura, Tipu Palace in Bengaluru and Chitradurga fort are among the prominent ticketed monuments,” Vajpayee said.

