In a first, IAF holds investiture ceremony at National War Memorial

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force’s investiture ceremony was held near the Param Yodha Sthal, a part of the National War Memorial (NWM) complex near India Gate on Friday, an IAF spokesperson said. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, CAS presented Presidential Awards to 51 IAF personnel at an Investiture Ceremony (Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

“This is the first time any service conducted its investiture ceremony in the NWM complex. Along with personal guests of the awardees and senior air warriors of IAF, the event was also witnessed by tourists and onlookers, making it truly a peoples’ event,” he said.

The ceremony began with the awardees paying homage to the country’s fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the Amar Chakra of NWM.

This was followed by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari conferring Presidential awards to 51 air warriors.

The recipients included three Yudh Seva Medal, seven Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), 13 Vayu Sena Medal and 28 Vishisht Seva Medal awardees.