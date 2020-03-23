In a lockdown, GK-1 RWA takes measures to ensure security and essential supply

india

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:52 IST

New Delhi:

There are five entry points into S-block in the colony of Greater Kailash-1 (GK-1). Of these, the residents’ welfare association has closed four gates since Sunday as the national capital locked down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

At gate no. 2, the only one which is open, the S-block RWA has provided a bottle of sanitizer, soap and water for outsiders entering the residential neighbourhood with 1,100 houses.

“We can’t stop the entry of couriers, home delivery people, domestic help etc. So, we are taking precautionary measures. People have to sanitise their hands before they enter the block,” said MK Gupta, president of S-block---one of the eight blocks-- in GK-1. There are close to 5,000 people living in the block.

From closing gates to monitoring the entry of vendors, asking construction workers to leave the neighbourhood, and ensuring regular waste collection, RWAs (pretty much the law in most South Delhi colonies) are taking tough measures to limit the spread of Covid-19; GK-1 has more than a fair share of senior citizens, considered especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

After the lockdown was announced on Sunday, the biggest concern of GK-1 residents was security; in several blocks security guards couldn’t reach the colony. While announcing the lockdown, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.”

Closing the gates of the residential neighbourhood is one such measure, said Raja Puri, secretary of N-block RWA in GK-1. Of the 11 gates into the block, the RWA has closed 10, with many guards being unable to report for duty. “We have 20 security guards of which only 4-5 have turned up today. Security is a major concern. It was unanimously decided by residents to close other gates,” said Puri.

Bijay Kumar, a security guard in M-block and who lives in Okhla said that he cycled to work on Sunday. “I usually take a bus till here. But today, I decided to use my cycle as I didn’t want to be late for work. But the other guards have not come today as they live far off.”

Rajiv Kakria, member of the E-block RWA wants the Delhi government to declare security guards as “essential services”.

Greater Kailash MLA, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj said that he has received several requests in this regard. “I mentioned this issue to the chief minister. Security guards are essential for security, but we have to see to their safety also. There are two options: RWAs can ensure pick-up and drop facility to them and they can provide a place for the guards to stay within the locality. Several residential colonies are taking praiseworthy measures. Another issue is of domestic help. Several RWAs have taken upon themselves to provide food to senior citizens in their neighbourhood.”

On the first day of the lockdown, many RWAs decided that all construction workers should be asked to leave the area. “There is construction work going on at several places in the area. We have asked the owners to tell the workers to leave the site,” said Kakria.

The biggest challenge before the GK-1 RWA (the umbrella body of all eight block RWAs) is regulating entry of vegetable vendors and domestic help as residents are divided over the issue. PD Sharma, president of GK-1 RWA (the umbrella body) and W-block, said: “We have left the decision to on domestic help to the residents. People are making decisions as per their needs. But we have issued an advisory that in-house domestic help should avoid going out or receiving visitors here,” said Sharma.

Gupta (75) said that there are over 155 elderly couples in S-block and several are dependant on the house help or vendors. “We can’t go out to buy vegetables. The elderly need services at their door-step. But there are residents who are saying they will complain to the police,” he said. The RWAs has issued passes to vendors, especially vegetable vendors. “This has been there for a long time,” Gupta added.

A senior police officer in charge of the area said that some residents are against the entry of vegetable vendors while others, especially senior citizens want it. “Vegetable vendors are included in essential service. We have got some complaints but have asked them to resolve it amicably.”

Sanitation and cleanliness is another issue which the residents are concerned about. “We have huge parks in our area. We want the government to ensure gardeners and sanitation staff are allowed. A lot of them come from faraway places,” said Gupta.

In the otherwise busy M-block market, all shops are closed, except for the Empire store—one of the oldest groceries in the area. Ramesh Aggarwal, the owner of the store said, “Just four-five people have come since morning. But we have done close to 15 home deliveries. I have asked most of my staff to stay at home. There are just two people working today.” The market association too has asked its security guards to work in rotation—two per shift as against six.

Though no case of Covid-19 has been reported in the area so far, residents say they are vulnerable as several people living in this affluent neighbourhood have travelled abroad or know people who might have travelled abroad.

“We are taking all precautions. This situation has shown that the support of RWAs is essential for the implementation of important schemes or orders. There is a need to bring RWAs in the statutory framework so that they can work better,” said Kakria.