In a speech to announce complete lockdown, PM Modi talks about coronavirus poster

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:15 IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared an unprecedented complete-lockdown for 21 days across the country on Tuesday, he talked about a poster that caught his eyes.

The Prime Minister urged people to follow social distancing, in his second address to the nation in less than a week, as the coronavirus-related disease cases and deaths mounted with more than 500 people infected and nine killed across the country.

“As I saw videos and posters, I liked one. It talked about what coronavirus means. CORONA—Koi Road Par Na Nikle (No one must go out on the roads),” he said.

More than a billion people, or nearly 90% of India’s population, are under lockdown as of Tuesday evening in all the districts in as many as 32 states and Union territories (UTs), barring the delivery of essential services.

Authorities have already clamped unprecedented measures, including stringent travel restrictions, to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He called out to people to follow the practice of social distancing.

“Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe. There is no other way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection,” the Prime Minister said.

“People will have to pay dearly and it will unimaginable,” he warned.

The Prime Minister had tweeted earlier in the day that he will address the country on the fast-spreading disease with flu-like symptoms to “share some important things”.

In a television address last Thursday, Modi highlighted the threat posed by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the disease, and appealed to people to practise social distancing and work from home. He had also asked Indians to take a pledge to keep themselves and others in the society safe.

Modi had on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure the adherence to the unprecedented measures announced in several parts of the country, saying that many people are still not taking the situation seriously.

The Prime Minister had also expressed concern in a tweet that many were not taking the lockdown seriously and urged people to follow the instructions.