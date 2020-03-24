e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In a speech to announce complete lockdown, PM Modi talks about coronavirus poster

In a speech to announce complete lockdown, PM Modi talks about coronavirus poster

More than a billion people, or nearly 90% of India’s population, are under lockdown as of Tuesday evening in all the districts in as many as 32 states and Union territories (UTs), barring the delivery of essential services.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with media heads through video conferencing on COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with media heads through video conferencing on COVID-19.(PTI)
         

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared an unprecedented complete-lockdown for 21 days across the country on Tuesday, he talked about a poster that caught his eyes.

The Prime Minister urged people to follow social distancing, in his second address to the nation in less than a week, as the coronavirus-related disease cases and deaths mounted with more than 500 people infected and nine killed across the country.

“As I saw videos and posters, I liked one. It talked about what coronavirus means. CORONA—Koi Road Par Na Nikle (No one must go out on the roads),” he said.

More than a billion people, or nearly 90% of India’s population, are under lockdown as of Tuesday evening in all the districts in as many as 32 states and Union territories (UTs), barring the delivery of essential services.

Authorities have already clamped unprecedented measures, including stringent travel restrictions, to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He called out to people to follow the practice of social distancing.

“Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe. There is no other way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection,” the Prime Minister said.

“People will have to pay dearly and it will unimaginable,” he warned.

The Prime Minister had tweeted earlier in the day that he will address the country on the fast-spreading disease with flu-like symptoms to “share some important things”.

In a television address last Thursday, Modi highlighted the threat posed by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the disease, and appealed to people to practise social distancing and work from home. He had also asked Indians to take a pledge to keep themselves and others in the society safe.

Modi had on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure the adherence to the unprecedented measures announced in several parts of the country, saying that many people are still not taking the situation seriously.

The Prime Minister had also expressed concern in a tweet that many were not taking the lockdown seriously and urged people to follow the instructions.

tags
top news
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus deaths in India jump to 10, says Health Ministry
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus deaths in India jump to 10, says Health Ministry
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19
Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19
PM Modi shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home
PM Modi shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home
How Shaheen Bagh lost the plot | HT Editorial
How Shaheen Bagh lost the plot | HT Editorial
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news