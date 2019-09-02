In Babri Masjid demolition case, Kalyan Singh may face trial as immunity ends

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:12 IST

Outgoing Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh may have to face trial for criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case as the immunity he has been enjoying for holding the constitutional post will go away at the end of his tenure, people familiar with the matter said.

On April 19, 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered revival of criminal conspiracy charges against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati.

It had also clarified that Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, could not be brought in as an accused to face trial in view of the constitutional immunity granted to Governors under Article 361 of the Constitution.

However, the apex court told the CBI to call Singh as an accused as soon as he ceases to be the Governor.

Singh was appointed as the Rajasthan Governor on September 3, 2014 for a five-year tenure.

