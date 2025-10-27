In Bihar poll, INDIA bloc not much in race for Prashant Kishor: 'It's NDA vs Jan Suraaj'

Prashant Kishor on Monday said that the upcoming Bihar assembly election is a bipolar contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and his party Jan Suraaj, adding that the Mahagathbandhan or the RJD-Congress-led INDIA bloc will finish at third position. Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor speaks to the media amid campaign for Bihar assembly poll (PTI)

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday said poll promise of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is INDIA bloc's chief minister face, have no sense at all.

"We are visiting every assembly constituency. Mahagathbandhan is in the third position. The fight is between NDA and Jan Suraaj. The announcements made by Tejashwi Yadav in the last 5 days have no sense at all. They are saying all this to become relevant and come to the race. Nobody is paying attention," Prashant Kishor said, speaking to ANI news agency.

New political history ahead, says Prashant Kishor Speaking to reporters on Sunday at an election rally in Madhubani, Prashant Kishor claimed that the voters are moving beyond fear-driven choices between Nitish Kumar-BJP and Lalu Yadav-RJD, offering a leaderless, caste-neutral alternative focused on Bihar's youth.

He said a new political history awaits.

"You will see a new political history being written in Bihar, and the era that has been going on here for 30 years, where people vote for Nitish Kumar-BJP out of fear of Lalu ji, and for Lalu Yadav out of fear of BJP, is coming to an end. A new alternative is emerging in Bihar, and that alternative does not belong to any leader, any family, or caste... It belongs to the children of Bihar. If the Jan Suraaj Party government is formed, no one will have to leave the state for livelihood," ANI quoted Prashant Kishor as saying.

Hitting out at Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor said, "If the people who have ruined Bihar are called 'heroes', then who is the villain"?

Answering a question on Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav being called "nayak of Bihar" on social media by his supporters, Prashant Kishor said, "If the people who have ruined Bihar are heroes, then who is the villain? The people of Bihar know which people have brought Bihar to this state..."

"They can't be nayak of Bihar," he asserted.

Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be "thrown into the dustbin". Tejashwi Yadav also promised that allowances of the representatives of state's Panchayati raj system will be doubled if the alliance comes to power.

Bihar assembly election voting is taking place in two phases - on November 6 adn 11 - while the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.