‘Bihar won’t be fooled’: Jitan Manjhi hits out at Tejashwi Yadav for ‘misleading voters’

Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections, accusing him of "misleading" people. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated that the people of Bihar are politically aware. (ANI File Photo)

He said that people of Bihar are politically awakened and will not fall for this "trap".

"This man cannot do anything and has only been misleading people forever. During the Lok Sabha elections, they continued the narrative that the constitution is in danger, and this tactic worked to some extent, which is why the NDA won fewer seats. They are again forming such a narrative," Manjhi, who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), told ANI.

Intensifying his attack, the Union Minister accused the opposition Mahagathbandhan of peddling narratives that mislead the public and said people will not fall for them.

"These people are not going to win and are saying things just for the sake of it. NDA will form the government, but if, under unforeseen circumstances, they do, they will not fulfil their promises and will say the Union government spent all the money and gave them nothing. People of Bihar are politically awakened and will not fall into their trap this time," Manjhi said.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha is contesting the 2025 Bihar assembly elections on six seats.

Earlier today, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that people of the state have become aware of the "tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)" and are "impatient" for change in government.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi argued that Bihar was being taken for a ride, given that major industries were being set up in Gujarat. He also mentioned the support that Mahagathbandhan has received from people ahead of the already announced assembly polls.

"The campaign has begun, and Bihar is impatient for change. Wherever we are going, people from all castes and religions are coming in large numbers to support us. People are fed up with the current government and want to change the Bihar government," said Yadav, who has been named as the Chief Ministerial candidate by the opposition grand alliance.

"Under this 20-year-old visionless government, corruption and crime have reached their peak. No action is being taken. Amit Shah has already clarified that no industries can be set up due to a lack of land. People have understood the tactics that the BJP, under Modi's leadership, has used to establish factories in Gujarat. Bihar ko thenga aur angutha dikha rahe hai (Bihar is being taken for a ride)," he added.

Tejashwi further announced that the honorarium and allowances of panchayat and village court representatives will be doubled after the Mahagathbandhan forms a government in Bihar.

Mahagathbandhan earlier declared Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face for the Bihar assembly polls, while also naming Mukesh Sahani of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as Deputy CM candidate.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are poised for a direct contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), includes Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has announced that it will contest all 243 Assembly seats in the state.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.