In Bihar, relative throws acid on minor girl after she resists rape

A man allegedly threw acid on a minor girl when she resisted his attempts to rape her at a village in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday night. A hunt has been launched for the accused.

According to police, the girl was sleeping in a hut with her grandmother and sisters when the accused — a distant relative— tried to take advantage of her.

Harshiddhi police station house officer Vinod Kumar Singh said the victim, who suffered burns on her face and hands, has been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Motihari. Her grandmother and sisters were also injured in the attack.

Hospital superintendent Dr Manoj Kumar has confirmed that the girl is out of danger.

This is the third acid attack to occur in Champaran over the last few months. On March 18, Sunil Kumar and his brother, Amit Kumar, were attacked with acid over a land dispute at Khiriyaghat village. A month later, on April 22, a woman was attacked with acid by her relatives for a similar reason at Akauni village in East Champaran.