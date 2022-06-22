In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav leads march against 'Agnipath', demands rollback

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday led a protest march in Patna from the Vidhan Sabha to the Raj Bhavan to protest the centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. Demanding its rollback, Tejashwi Yadav and other party leaders could be seen raising slogans against the scheme in a video posted by news agency ANI. Speaking to the media, the RJD leader said, "Youngsters across the nation are upset over the launch of the scheme."

"... the scheme could render 75% of the soldiers unemployed after four years. It is a matter of grave concern. They must not mess with the future of the youth at any cost. The questions that we had raised are not being answered. People are very upset," he said.

"If these people have to feel unsure about their own future, how are they going to defend the border?" the RJD chief asked. He further demanded that all FIRs registered against protesting youth be 'quashed' and that 'they should be released from prison'.

More than 900 people have been arrested and over 160 FIRs have been filed in Bihar for vandalism and arson amid the ongoing protest against the centre's 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

The government introduced the scheme on June 14. Under this recruits - 'Agniveers' - will serve a four-year tour of duty after which 75 percent will be retired. The scheme triggered massive protests across the country with several incidents of violence being reported from over 10 states.

On Sunday, top military officials from all three branches - Army, Navy, and Air Force - asserted that the scheme won't be rolled back and spoke about the recruitment process, explaining that 'Agniveers' would be treatred on par with other ranks in the military and receive a lump sum over ₹10 lakh on retirement.

Amid escalating protests, several union ministries announced reservations for 'Agniveers'. Some BJP-ruled states have also promised jobs to 'Agniveers' in departments and police forces.

