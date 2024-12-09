In BJP vs Congress outside Parliament, video clip of Rahul Gandhi’s Q&A is ammo

NEW DELHI: Continuing the back and forth between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress on Monday released a short video clip to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterate its allegation of a nexus between the Union government and the Adani Group. New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi interviews Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, wearing face masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, at a protest during the Winter session of Parliament on Monday. (PTI)

The video clip was shot during a protest by opposition MPs in the Parliament complex and featured Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, holding the microphone and questioning two lawmakers who were playing PM Modi and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.

“What’s happening these days?” Gandhi asks them. Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who was wearing Adani’s mask, replied, “He does whatever I tell him to do. Whatever I want, be it a port or an airport…” The question and answer session continues, mostly to reinforce the Opposition charge against the government and the Adani Group.

The 69-second video comes a day after the BJP upped its counter-offensive against the Congress, linking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, to US-based billionaire George Soros. On Sunday, the BJP accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation which had backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

Lok Sabha officials said it was against the rules of Parliament to record and circulate any unauthorized video on the premises.

“The Lok Sabha Speaker has allowed official media to report from the press gallery of the House and from the media stand where MPs can come and give their bytes. But lawmakers recording a mock session is an illegal act.”

Last week, the Congress leaders including Gandhi wore stickers on their shirts to highlight the alleged links between Adani and the ruling dispensation. Speaker Om Birla came down heavily on the protests and reminded MPs that wearing a sticker or symbols except the national flag was prohibited by the rules of the House.

The speaker has also warned against the Congress MPs from gathering at the steps of Makar Dwar for holding protests.