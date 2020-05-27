In Chhattisgarh, psychologists to counsel labourers in quarantine centres

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:55 IST

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to help labourers lodged in quarantine centres of the state, including hiring psychologists to counsel them.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence this evening to discuss post-lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and a strategy to resume economic activities in the state.

The meeting was attended by all the ministers and senior officials of the state government.

“The chief minister gave instructions to arrange for televisions, radio sets etc for entertainment of migrant labourers in quarantine centers and also directed to take services of psychologists for counselling of labourers. Instructions to conduct yoga and other motivational activities in quarantine centers with the help of NGOs were also given,” said a senior government official.

According to a government statement, Baghel said that it is important to solve the food and employment related problems of labourers returning to the state. For this, ration cards and MNREGA job cards should be issued to them as soon as possible. List of skilled and semi-skilled labourers should be prepared and provided to the local industries. This will help labourers to get regular employment and the industries will get the manpower required.

The government also decided that the shops in the state will open six days a week with proper measures and precautions.

The meeting also discussed restarting the maximum number of industries in the state. After the third phased of lockdown 1,371 factories in the state have started functioning again. Nearly 1.3 lakh labourers have returned to work in these factories, the statement said.

According to the government, 2.12 lakh migrant labourers have been brought back to the state so far.

The district collectors have been sanctioned Rs 18.24 crore from State Disaster Relief Fund and Rs 4 crore by State Government for helping the labourers stranded in other states. A total of Rs 66. 73 lakh was transferred into the bank accounts of migrant labourers in various states till now. Health Department was also provided Rs 75 crore from State Disaster Relief Fund, the statement said.