In Chhattisgarh, right-wing leaders thrash pastor inside police station; SHO removed

The Chhattisgarh police removed the station house officer (SHO) of a police station in Raipur after a video went viral on social media, in which he was seen present, when a group of right-wing leaders manhandled a pastor on Sunday.

“I am removing the SHO, Yadumani Sidar, after the video went viral since it happened inside the police station. He will be attached with the Raipur police headquarters for now,” said Superintendent of Police, Raipur, Ajay Yadav adding a case has been registered against eight people who manhandled the pastor.

The SP further said that a group of right-wing members reached Purani Basti police station on Sunday and alleged that a few people of a community were involved in forceful conversion in their area.

“The SHO took the complaint of the right-wing leaders but suddenly the pastor along with a few others also came inside the police station after which the right-wing leaders manhandled the pastor Harish Sahu,” said the SP adding that more arrests will follow in the case.

However, a leader of one of the right-wing outfits claimed that no one was beaten inside the police station and they were only there to lodge a complaint.

“We informed the police about religious conversion in the area earlier as well. Every weekend people are called in the name of the prayer and then are manipulated to accept another religion,” said a right-wing leader on condition of anonymity.

He further said that people had gone to submit a complaint when the pastor and others provoked them continuously but they never reacted.

Arun Pannalal, president of Chhattisgarh Christian Forum said one of the pastors went to the police station on Sunday morning when suddenly people from a Hindu group came inside the police station and started beating him up.

“Our concern is not that these incidents are happening, what we are concerned about is the silence of the government and the administration,” he said.

On August 30, a group of over 100 people allegedly beat up a 25-year-old pastor after barging into his house at a remote village in Kabirdham district during which they were heard raising slogans against religious conversion.

The mob also vandalised his property and manhandled his family members before fleeing from the spot.