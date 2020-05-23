e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Gujarat, Cong, BJP spar over ventilators

In Gujarat, Cong, BJP spar over ventilators

india Updated: May 23, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into the alleged use of “non-approved” ventilators for Covid-19s patients in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat. It alleged the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had not approved the ventilators and as a result the Covid-19-related mortality rate is the highest at the Ahmedabad Civil hospital where these machines were installed.

Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said almost six weeks after Dhaman-1 ventilators were installed at the hospital on April 4, doctors there sought more saying these machines did not work. He alleged the BJP government projected a mechanised AMBU (Artificial Manual Breathing Unit) bag as a ventilator.

“They played with the lives of patients. Why was Dhaman-1 approved and installed when it had been tested on just one patient and without a licence by DCGI?” Khera asked. “We also want to know if the PM Cares Fund [to deal with the pandemic] was used to buy 5,000 pieces of Dhaman-1 through [the state-owned] HLL Lifecare. All these answers can be found through an independent judicial inquiry.”

Gujarat’s principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi responded to the charges, saying the first batch of 10 ventilators was tested, certified and supplied on April 18. “Jyoti CNC [the manufacturer] supplied 866 ventilators free of cost to the Gujarat government when the entire world was facing shortage of ventilators.”

Ravi added Dhaman-1 and other ventilators do not need DCGI licenses. “The [Union] ministry of health and family welfare issued a notification on February 11, 2020, effect from April 1, 2020, that lists 37 medical equipments that require the manufacturers to obtain licenses for their products. Ventilators are not a part of this list...”

Ravi said Jyoti CNC produced the ventilators based on standards of Bureau of Indian Standards. She added Dhaman-1 fits the necessary standards the Centre has set. She added the company had taken necessary approvals from a state government agency. Ravi said trials are done of medicines and medical equipment not ventilators. “The indigenously produced ventilator underwent the performance test and it showed positive results.”

Ravi said a live demonstration of the ventilator was held at the Civil Hospital on April 9 and the company incorporated the necessary changes suggested. “It is absolutely amoral to put allegations of corruption...”

Khera asked chief minister Vijay Rupani why Gujarat had “such shocking data” on Covid-19 patients. He said 11% of the total coronavirus cases and 22% of deaths related to the disease in the country were reported from Gujarat. “Why this high mortality? Why the high mortality in Ahmedabad in particular...why the highest mortality is in the civil hospital, where these machines were installed?”

Khera alleged the machines were donated under corporate social responsibility funds by a company in which a Surat-based businessman, who donated the monogrammed suit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he wore during former US President Barack Obama’s visit to India in 2015, has a stake. He asked why Dhaman-1 was marketed within and outside the state as a ventilator when it is not one. “Why Dhaman-1 was allowed to be sold to other states and why HLL Lifecare, a PSU [public sector undertaking], was allowed to order 5,000 pieces.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In