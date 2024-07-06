In Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Narendra Modi: ‘We won Ayodhya, will defeat BJP in... likh ke le lo

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat News: Leader of Oppositions in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing Congress workers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and said his party will defeat the BJP in the state in the next election the same way it did in Ayodhya in the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking to the mediapersons. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said the latter claimed he has direct connection with God, “then why did the BJP lose in Ayodhya in Lok Sabha elections”.

"They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Likh ke le lo (take it in writing) that the Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," the Congress MP from Rae Bareli said.

The Congress will win Gujarat, and from the state it will make a new start, Rahul Gandhi said. He was referring to a clash that broke out between members of both Congress and BJP outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Congress's state headquarters in Paldi area of Ahmedabad on July 2 after BJP's youth wing members came there to protest against Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindus.

According to police, both sides engaged in stone-pelting, in which five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, were injured.

In his speech, the former Congress president also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's defeat from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, where Ayodhya is located. "People of Ayodhya felt angry when they found that not a single local person was invited for the Ram Mandir's inauguration," he said. He also claimed that PM Modi wanted to contest from Ayodhya, but his surveyors advised him against doing so saying he will be defeated and his political career will end.

Meanwhile, five Congress workers arrested in a rioting case were remanded in judicial custody in Ahmedabad in Gujarat hours before Rahul Gandhi arrived on a day-long visit. Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi was supposed to meet them at Vasna police station, where they were lodged, but police produced them in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate BG Rathod in the morning at the end of their police remand.

(With input from PTI)