Home / India News / In Gwalior, 4 killed in car crash after birthday party

In Gwalior, 4 killed in car crash after birthday party

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 13:19 IST
Mahesh Shivhare
Mahesh Shivhare
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Police managed to pull out all four and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, said the SP. (HT File photo)
         

Four men returning from a birthday celebration were killed in an accident when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Gwalior district in the early hours of Monday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Shivam Sharma (30), Navjot Sikh (27), Shivam Khagat (30), and Kartik Paliwal (29), all residents of Dabra town.

Gwalior superintendent of police, Amit Sanghi, said, “All the four friends had gone to Gwalior to celebrate the birthday of Kartik Paliwal. After celebrating the birthday, they were returning to Dabra in the car. Kartik, who was driving the car, lost control of the steering wheel. The car first hit a tree then fell into a 25-feet deep gorge in Jaurasighati area, which is an accident-prone spot.”

A passer-by informed the police about the accident. Police managed to pull out all four and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, said the SP.

