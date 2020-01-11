In heartbreak video, man says don’t fall in love, then jumps before train

A man reported to be nursing a heartbreak allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Cuttack on Saturday. Just before he made the fatal jump, he also recorded a video detailing the reasons for his heartbreak.

Police recovered the body of Manoj Swain from the railway tracks near Matru Bhawan area of Cuttack city. They also found a video on his phone and a suicide note blaming the girl for his death.

Swain, who hailed from Niali area of Cuttack district but lived in Rausapatna area, was allegedly in a relationship with a girl from Jajpur district for the last three years.

“The girl was ignoring me for the last one month and had decided to marry another guy. I urge everybody not to fall in love,” Swain was heard saying in the video.

The man alleged that the girl in question ignored him for his lack of money.

“She asked me to leave her alone and treated me as a stranger. She did all this for money,” the youth alleged in his video that was shot near a railway track.

However, the family members of the deceased claim that he was murdered.

“I had spoken to the girl over the phone and had asked her to convince her parents as she was from a different caste. My son has been murdered as the girl had asked him to visit a particular place yesterday,” alleged Nimai Swain, father of the deceased.