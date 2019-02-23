In horror ride to school, boy crushed to death after falling through hole on bus floor

A six-year-old boy was crushed to death by the school bus he was travelling in after he fell through a hole on the floor of the vehicle on Friday in Karauli district, 160 km southeast of Jaipur, police said on Saturday.

Yash Gurjar of Gudla village was a student of Krishna Children’s academy, a private school.

Deputy Superintendent of police of Karauli circle Sampat Singh said that incident took around 8 am.

“Prima facie we have found that there was technical fault in the bus. There was gap on the floor on which Yash was sitting. As the driver applied brake he fell through that hole and was crushed by the rear wheels of the bus,” Singh said.

The victim’s brother Sandeep (10), who was also in the bus said he immediately told driver about Yash but he didn’t stop.

“I was shouting and telling the driver that Yash has fallen through the hole of the bus but he didn’t stop,” said Sandeep.

DSP Singh told that the driver fled after stopping the bus at the school. “We have identified the driver and he will be arrested soon,” he told.

A villager said the family agreed for settlement with school management and conducted funeral of the child. Later on intervention of community members an FIR was filed against driver under IPC sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

Singh said confirmed that Yash’s funeral was conducted before the registration of the FIR.

District collector of Karauli Nannu Mal Pahadia has ordered a probe into the matter. He said, “We have ordered a probe into the matter. Strict action would be taken against those who are found guilty.”

Pahadia added, “I have also asked to the transport officials to provide a report of vehicles running without fitness certificate.”

District transport officer Girish Agarwal said the bus did not have a fitness certificate. “The fitness certificate of the bus expired in October 2017 after which it was not renewed. We have seized the bus and will take action as per the rules,” Agarwal said.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 12:44 IST