In J&K, Rahul Gandhi fires salvo at Narendra Modi: ‘Psychologically defeated’

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday said the opposition INDIA bloc has psychologically defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he claimed has lost confidence. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Ramban on Wednesday.(PTI)

While addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the Congress leader remarked that Prime Minister Modi had said his party could not be defeated and that he had a direct connection with Bhagwan (God).

“Prime Minister Modi openly said he is non-biological, while the rest of India is biological. But in this election, God has given him a direct message, saying he speaks to the public and acts according to their wishes,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier said there would be no caste census in the country, but the opposition remained firm in its demand, and now even RSS members are backing it, Gandhi claimed.

“I sit in front of him in Parliament and his confidence is gone. The INDIA bloc stood together and fought unitedly. PM Modi wanted to bring people in through lateral entry, but it was opposed, and then the BJP changed its stance,” the Congress leader added.

He claimed Narendra Modi is afraid of the people in the country and that there is only a little time left for Narendra Modi and the BJP before they are removed from power.

“We want brotherhood in the country, where everyone is respected and people speak to each other with dignity. Vulnerable groups, whether they are farmers, labourers or small business owners should feel they have a stake in this country. We want it to happen in Jammu and Kashmir as well,” said Gandhi.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha MP took a jibe at the Centre, saying for the first time in Indian history, the rights of people in Jammu and Kashmir have been taken away by downgrading it from a state to a Union Territory.

“In 1947, India adopted the Constitution. Kings were removed and democratic governments were elected. But in Jammu and Kashmir, the affairs are being run by a king, and his name is the Lieutenant Governor (LG),” he added.

When are the J&K polls being held?

Jammu and Kashmir will witness polling on September 18, 25 and October 1. Haryana will vote on October 1. Counting of votes for both states will be held on October 8.

The erstwhile state had witnessed an assembly election back in 2014 on 87 seats. People's Democratic Party (PDP) then led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had clinched 28 seats while the BJP had sprung up surprise by winning 25 seats.

The then-ruling National Conference (NC) had got 15 seats while the Congress got 12 seats. The PDP and BJP had joined hands to form the government under Sayeed in 2015. After Sayeed's death, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti became CM but the government collapsed after BJP withdrew support in 2018.