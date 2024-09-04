Rahul Gandhi’s inclusive vision draws youngsters to Congress rally at Dooru in Anantnag

Kashmiri youngsters gathered in large numbers to listen to Rahul Gandhi at Dooru in Anantnag district, saying they were drawn by the Congress leader’s talk of inclusiveness and compassion, particularly after his Bharat Jodo Yatra that culminated in south Kashmir in January 2023. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, at Banihal in Ramban district on Wednesday. Later, he spoke at a rally at Dooru in Anantnag district. (PTI Photo)

Many like Nayeem Ahmad Dar, 22, who had come from Sangam in Anantnag district, said they were attending their first election rally. “I’m here for Rahul Gandhi. He talks about inclusiveness. He would not differentiate between a Hindu and a Muslim and treats everybody equally,” he said.

The youngsters, who had begun gathering at the sports stadium at Dooru since early on Wednesday to participate in the rally in support of Congress candidate and former J&K unit chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, said they resonated with the slogan Rahul gave during the yatra in Kashmir: “Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan.”

“He would hug people and show compassion. He would even stop for a child to listen,” said Dar, a postgraduate in education.

Fayaz Ahmad, a post-graduate in economics from Kokernag, said he was drawn by Rahul’s vision. “After assessing what different parties have to offer, I’ve come to the conclusion that the Congress has an inclusive vision and behind that vision is Rahul Gandhi. He wants to bring the nation together and take it forward. They have often talked about unemployment,” he said.

Voice of alliance

The National Conference and the Congress are jointly contesting the assembly elections and have left two seats for allies, the CPI(M) and Panthers Party. While the Congress will contest 32 seats, the NC will fight on 51 and there will be a friendly contest for five seats.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress former president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is also an ex-minister, takes on PDP’s Mohammad Ashraf Malik, a retired district and sessions judge, for the Dooru seat.

National Conference supporter AR Dar, a senior lawyer who participated in the Congress rally, said: “The success of those supporting Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and protesting the suppression is important. We need representatives in every forum, including Parliament. Since the time the Congress began raising its voice in Parliament, there has been a slight relief on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Local issues matter

Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Koul’s family has been associated with the Congress since 1947. Koul, 40, whose family did not migrate from Dooru even during militancy, said people will vote keeping in mind basic issues, such as electricity, water and roads, while also being mindful of bigger issues like the revocation of Article 370. “Electricity bills have skyrocketed across the Valley. Those without meters are paying more than consumers where meters have been installed,” Koul, a vet shop owner, said.

Farmer Abdul Rashid Bhat hoped people would keep in mind the common good while voting. “We have to focus on the collective benefit of Jammu and Kashmir. The last coalition brought about a lot of misery to people in J&K and for the past 10 years we have been suffering,” Bhat said.

He said people are wise enough to understand that there won’t be any immediate change regarding Article 370. “We expect changes at the local level like what was done to local laws of land and employment,” he said.

“Whether it’s the NC, Congress or PDP, that’s not important, what needs to be kept in mind is the common programmes they are bringing. Unemployment is a major issue here,” he added.