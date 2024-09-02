RSS supports caste census but warns against 'political use'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday backed the caste census saying it should be handled with seriousness, not merely for elections or politics. RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar (HT File Photo)

Speaking on the issue, chief spokesperson of RSS, Sunil Ambekar said,

“In our Hindu society we have the sensitive issue of our caste and caste relations . Of course, it is a is an important issue of our national unity and integrity. It should be dealt very seriously, not on the basis of electioneering or election practices or politics."

“RSS is of the opinion that for all welfare activities, particularly when addressing a specific community or caste that requires special attention, the government needs numbers,” said Ambekar, adding that this practice is well-established and can be implemented again.

Why is Congress demanding a caste census?

The Congress has been vocal about the caste census, having promised it in its Lok Sabha election manifesto. The grand old party had promised to conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions. Tjhe Congress had also promised to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been demanding caste census, claiming that 90 percent of India's population is not a part of the system.

Recently, 'Mood of the Nation' (MOTN) survey conducted by CVoter for India Today magazine revealed that an overwhelming 74 percent of respondents believe a caste census should be conducted. This marks a significant increase from February 2024, when only 59 percent supported the idea.

Referring to survey, Gandhi had said, “Hindustan's order has come - Soon 90 percent of Indians will support and demand caste census. Implement the order now, or you will see the next prime minister doing it.”

Rahul Gandhi started pressing for a nationwide caste census in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and, with improved numbers in Lok Sabha, the Congress leader has continued to push for it.