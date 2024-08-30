'Bas 3 jaatiya hain': Kangana Ranaut on caste census, Congress takes a dig at BJP MP

Following actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s public opposition to a caste census in India, the Congress party said the Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi is from an upper caste and lacks understanding of the conditions faced by people from backward communities. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)

Reacting to Kangana's statement, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate wrote on X, “Today, BJP MP Kangana said again, “There should be no caste census at all.” “Why should there be one? Why determine caste? There is nothing like caste around me.” Madam, you are an upper caste, wealthy, a star, and an MP. How would you know the condition of a Dalit, backward, tribal, or poor General Caste individual? Do listen to the full statement. And now, Modi ji, break your silence. If not to us, then at least tell your allies JDU and LJP's Chirag Paswan your stance.”

In an interview with The Lallantop, Kangana Ranaut was asked about her stance on the caste census. She responded, “My position is the same as Yogi Adityanath's. Saath rahenge nek rahenge, batenge katenge (let’s stay together, remain good. If we are divided, we will be destroyed)”

“There should be no caste census. We don’t even know the caste of actors. Nobody knows anything. The people around me don’t care about caste. Why determine it now? We didn’t do it before, so why do it now?” she questioned.

Kangana said that violence against women is rising in the country and that women are a backward community who need to be uplifted, not based on caste.



“Bas Bas 3 jaatiya hain, gareeb, kissan aur mahilayein. Iske ilawa chauthi koi jaat he nahi honi chahaye (There are only three castes, poor, farmers and women. There should be no fourth caste).”

Shrinate, who is Congress party's chairperson for social media and digital platforms also said that actor’s views should be considered as the BJP’s official stance, especially since she seemed unaffected by the recent reprimand from the party headquarters over her comments on the farmers' issue.

Why did Himachal Pradesh assembly adopt resolution against Kangana Ranaut?



The Himachal Pradesh assembly has adopted a Congress-backed resolution to condemn remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut for her recent comments on farmers' protests.

Kangana Ranaut had posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a “Bangladesh-like situation” could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

She had also alleged the involvement of China and the US in the “conspiracy”.

Kangana Ranaut's remarks triggered heated exchanges in the assembly of her Congress-ruled home state as the House adopted a resolution condemning the remarks.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other places had held an agitation at Delhi's borders for several months over the now-repealed farm laws.