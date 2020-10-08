In Jagan Reddy’s new move, students in classes 1-9 get free school kits

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:23 IST

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched another welfare scheme - Jagananna Vidya Kanuka – aimed at helping students of government schools at the Punadipadu village in Krishna district.

Under this scheme, each student will be given a kit that comprises three pairs of uniform, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed text books, notebooks, belt and a school bag – all free of cost.

In all, 42,34,322 kits, each costing around Rs 1600, would be distributed across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore. Students from Class 1 to 10 would be provided with these kits.

At the launch, the chief minister said unlike in the past, the new scheme sought to provide all essential requirements to the students without causing any burden on their parents.

“It heralds a new chapter in the education sector in the state and will strengthen the enrolment rate in government schools,” he said.

The recent literacy statistics released by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) has put the state’s literacy rate at an embarrassing 66.4 percent, the lowest in the country.

The chief minister said through the ‘Naadu - Nedu’ programme, the government created or improved facilities in all its schools. The buildings were painted to look new and bright.

He said the government was already paying Ra 15,000 per annum as a cash incentive under “Amma Vodi” scheme to every mother for sending kids to schools.

The kits will bring relief to the parents and will help them save money, motivating them further to send their children to school and continue their education, Jagan Reddy said.