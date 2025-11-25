In Kerala local body polls, all three fronts face rebellions

Thiruvananthapuram: With Monday marking the final date of withdrawal of nominations for the upcoming elections to the three-tier local bodies in Kerala, major fronts such as the LDF, UDF, and NDA are forced to grapple with rebel candidates in several key pockets of their influence. Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a meeting as part of the party's campaign for the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

Though parties like the CPI(M), CPI, Congress, Kerala Congress (M) and BJP initiated discussions and were successful in persuading several of their rebel leaders to withdraw their nomination papers, the reality is that the number still remains high.

In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election, both the LDF and the UDF have rebel candidates in at least five wards. In Kochi Corporation, the UDF faces rebel candidates in at least 9 seats. It is a key urban civic body, controlling the state’s financial hub, where the Congress has been out of power for the past five years.

In Thrissur Corporation, the Congress, CPI(M) and BJP have rebel candidates in three, one and one wards respectively.

For the BJP too, rebels pose significant headache in severak key local bodies. In Nedumangad municipality, the BJP faces a rebel in one seat where a woman leader of the party had attempted suicide after she was denied a seat initially. She was later given the ticket, but she faces a rebel candidate of the party. In Kochi Corporation’s Cheralayi division, where Syamala S Prabhu won multiple times as a BJP councillor, she is standing as an Independent this time.

Figures on Sunday showed that 1.55 lakh nominations were approved by the State Election Commission after scrutiny. Several candidates have filed multiple nominations. The total number of candidates stood at 1,07,211 with women outnumbering men. There is 50% reservation for women in Kerala’s local bodies. The SEC is expected to release the final number of candidates on Tuesday.

The elections are being held to 17,337 wards in 941 gram panchayats, 2267 wards in 152 block panchayats, 346 wards in 14 district panchayats, 3205 wards in 86 municipalities and 421 wards in six corporations.

Polling will take place in two phases on December 9 and 11. Votes will be counted on December 13.

LDF wins 14 wards uncontested in Kannur

The CPI(M)-led LDF won 14 wards in its stronghold of Kannur district, uncontested, according to SEC officials.

Of the 14 wards, 11 wards won by the LDF are located in Anthoor municipality and Kannapuram grama panchayat. The wins follow allegations of coercion by local CPI(M) leaders of rival candidates and rejection of their nomination papers.

According to reports, some of the nomination papers were rejected on technical grounds, including invalid signatures of proposers.

Kannur Congress district president Martin George said the CPI(M) was using brute force to pressure rival candidates into withdrawing their candidature. The CPI(M) has rejected the allegations, saying the Congress failed to submit nomination papers properly.