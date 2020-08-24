e-paper
In less than 3 weeks after launch, Central Railway increases Kisan Rail's frequency

In less than 3 weeks after launch, Central Railway increases Kisan Rail’s frequency

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:56 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Kisan Rail will now run twice a week.
The Kisan Rail will now run twice a week.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Central Railway has increased the frequency of the Kisan Rail train following good response after the service was launched for faster transportation of perishable farm produce.

The first Kisan Rail train for transportation of perishable goods with refrigerated coaches to assist farmers aimed at ensuring a fast transportation of agricultural produce across the country was flagged off on August 7 from Deolali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar.

The train which was launched as a weekly one, will now be operated biweekly.

The train on one its third operation transported 235.44 tonnes of produce including pomegranate, lemon, cauliflower, garlic and eggs.

The train will now be operated twice a week and will also be operated from Sangola in Solapur district in Maharashtra to Muzaffarpur in Bihar through Manmad in Maharashtra.

“The train has got a good response from farmers and is being operated with assurance of faster and cheaper transportation, providing a seamless supply chain and preventing the destruction of perishable farm produce that will lead to the increase the income of farmers. Prior to Kisan Rail the farmers depended largely on road transport.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Sonia Gandhi’s resignation, polls for new chief may figure in Congress meet today
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
A look at how Congress faced a similar leadership crisis in 1998-99
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Gold prices fall for 4th straight day, down over Rs 4,000 from month high
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
