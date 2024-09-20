In letter to PM Modi, Mamata threatens to ‘disengage’ with DVC over Bengal floods. BJP hits back

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Damodar Valley Corporation of releasing 5 lakh cusecs of water and causing floods in the state.



“I would like to draw your kind attention to the fact that as a result of an unprecedented, unplanned and unilateral release of an enormously huge volume of water at nearly 5 lakh cusec from the combined system of Maithon and Panchat dams owned and maintained by the DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation), all districts of South Bengal viz Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipore and Padchim Medinipore have been plunged into devastating floods causing severe miseries to the common people,” Banerjee wrote in her letter.



Claiming that West Bengal is facing the biggest flood in Lower Damodar and adjoining areas after 2009, the chief minister claimed that more than 1,000 square kilometres of area are affected and nearly five million people “drawn into the vortex of miseries” due to crop loss, damage to public infrastructure and homes and cattle.



ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee clashes with INDIA bloc ally Soren's JMM over Bengal flooding, seals Jharkhand border West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a visit to the flood affected areas of Panskura, in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.(PTI)

‘DVC shifting focus from flood control to power generation’: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee attributed the floods to "unplanned and uncoordinated release of water by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) system," and called it a "man-made flood" caused by neglect.



ALSO READ: ‘People are tired of your PR event’: BJP slams Mamata over flooding in Bengal



In her letter, the West Bengal CM criticised the DVC for shifting its focus from flood control to power generation, which she claimed has harmed the interests of West Bengal.



Banerjee also raised concerns about the lack of action on the Ghatal Master Plan, which has left the region vulnerable to flooding.



The chief minister warned that if the “unilateral approach continues”, her government will “disengage” entirely with the DVC and withdraw West Bengal's participation. “We cannot allow this ongoing injustice to affect our people year after year,” she wrote in her letter to PM Modi.



Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari hit back at Mamata Banerjee, saying,"If Mamata Banerjee cuts ties with the DVC, eight districts will lose power. Doesn’t she realise that DVC-run power plants supply electricity to a significant portion of South Bengal?"