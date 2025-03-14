Menu Explore
In Manipur, 4 militants from different groups arrested in separate operations

PTI |
Mar 14, 2025 12:22 PM IST

One of the women war carrying a pistol with a magazine, 33 live rounds, five SIM cards, and six mobile phones

Four militants of different Imphal Valley-based proscribed outfits were arrested in separate operations, police said on Friday.

Representational image: 4 militants from separate groups were caught in a police operation(@manipur_police )
Representational image: 4 militants from separate groups were caught in a police operation(@manipur_police )

Also Read: Home ministry official meets Kuki leaders to outline Manipur’s roadmap to peace

A member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from her house in Sago band Sayang Kurao Makhong in Imphal West district on Thursday. She was identified as Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi (46), they said.

Also Read: Sitharaman says law and order situation improved in Manipur

Among the items recovered from her were a pistol with a magazine, 33 live rounds, five SIM cards, and six mobile phones, they added.

A member of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K) was arrested from near the India-Myanmar border in Tenugopal district. He was identified as Moirangtham Ricky Singh (22) of Khurai Chairenthong in Imphal East district.

Also Read: Manipur: Over 300 vehicles stranded in Senapati due to indefinite shutdown

An active cadre of the banned PREPAK, involved in extorting local businesses, was arrested from Sekmaijin Ningolkhong in Kakching district.

He was identified as Laishram Bishorjit Meitei (33).

Another man was arrested for extorting money from vehicles transporting timber, police said.

Yumnam Premjit Meitei (54) was arrested from a furniture shop at Kakwa in Imphal West district. He was associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
