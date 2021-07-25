In Mann Ki Baat, Modi urges citizens to lead ‘Unite India movement’

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Indians to follow the “Nation First, Always First” mantra and lead a “Bharat Jodo Andolan” (Unite India Movement) in the same manner Mahatma Gandhi led the “Bharat Chhoro Andolan” (Quit India Movement) in 1942.

“Just like Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) led the ‘Bharat Chhoro Andolan’ (Quit India movement), every Indian must lead the ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’ (Unite India Movement). It is our responsibility that we do our work in such a manner that it helps in uniting our country which is full of diversities,” Modi said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. The need of the nation is to unite and work towards national progress, he added.

The PM also reiterated the Centre’s plan to celebrate “Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence in a befitting manner through several programmes, and highlighted the culture ministry’s initiative to have a record number of Indians sing the national anthem together. “On the 15th of August this time…this is an endeavour connected with the National Anthem. It’s an effort on [the] part of the ministry of culture to have a maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together… I hope you connect yourselves with this novel initiative,” the Prime Minister said.

For this, he added, a website http://rashtragan.in has been created where people upload their renditions of the anthem.

During his address, Modi also wished the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics and called on people to support the team on social media by joining the “Victory Punch Campaign”. “You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India,” he said.

PM Modi also spoke about the Kargil Diwas on Monday, observed in honour of the those killed during the 1999 war when Indian forces recaptured crucial strategic heights and the Indian territory that was surreptitiously captured by Pakistani forces.

In his address, the Prime Minister spoke of a number of people such as farmers cultivating apples and ‘ber’ (Indian jujube) to earn livelihood, a Chandigarh food stall owner offering free Chole Bhature to vaccinated people.

Among other issues, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of adhering to Covid-appropriate protocols ahead of the upcoming festivals, saying: “You must remember that Corona has not yet gone from amongst us. You must not forget the protocols related to Corona.”

He also urged people to conserve water, and pointed out how “we used to yearn for rainfall and therefore saving every single drop of water has been part of our customs”.

Citing a study conducted by MyGov, the PM highlighted that close to 75% of people sending messages and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat are below the age of 35 years. “It means Mann Ki Baat is being guided by the views of the youth of India. Mann Ki Baat is a medium where there is positivity and sensitivity,” he said.

Ahead of the PM’s address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the pace of Covid-19 vaccination, and said had the country’s “Mann ki Baat” been understood, such would not have been the state.

“Had you understood the country’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, such would not have been the state of vaccinations,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, with the hashtag “WhereAreVaccines”.

(With agency inputs)