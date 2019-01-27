In ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi announces ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ for students on January 29

Ahead of the exam season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students, teachers and parents at the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ programme on January 29.

“It was suggested that I talk about exams warriors, however, I am happy to inform you that I will hold a special session ‘Pariksha par Charcha’ to address the students of the country,” said PM Modi said at his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme on Sunday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organize the Class 12 board examination from February 15 to April 3, while the Class 10 board examination will be held from February 21 to March 29.

The PM recalled the contribution of Subhas Chandra Bose towards India’s Independence movement and said he will always be remembered as a heroic soldier.

“He (Subhas Chandra Bose) awakened India through slogans such as ‘Dilli chalo’ and ‘Tum mujhe khoon do mein tumhe azaadi doonga,” said Modi.

With just months left for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi urged the youth to go out and vote. “This is the first time that those born in the 21st century will exercise their right to vote. It is time for the youth to be part of the decision-making process now,” he added.

Modi also praised the Election Commission for holding polls across the length and breadth of the country. “The EC was formed on January 25, 1950 and the day is celebrated annually as National Voters Day. Seeing the scale on which the elections are held in India, it is natural for people across the world to be surprised. “

The PM said that when we hear that a polling station is set up 15,000 feet above sea level in Himachal Pradesh, voting arrangements are made in far-flung islands of Andaman and Nicobar, or even in a remote forest area of Gujarat, where there is only one voter, “it is very natural to be proud of the Election Commission”.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 12:09 IST