In Modi-Zelensky’s call, India says committed to early resolution of conflict

NEW DELHI: India is committed to an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and will make every possible contribution for this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, ahead of the Russia-US summit to discuss the war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his arrival at Mariinsky Palace, in Kyiv in August 2024 (ANI FILE/Modi website)

Modi spoke on the phone with Zelensky three days after a similar conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine. India has also welcomed a summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15 aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Modi said in a social media post.

“India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” he added.

Zelensky said on social media that it is important for India to support Ukraine’s peace efforts and its call for a direct role in negotiations to end the war.

India, Zelensky said, should share the “position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation”. He added: “Other formats will not deliver results.”

Zelensky said he had a detailed discussion with Modi on the sanctions against Russia. “I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war,” he said.

“It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow,” he said in a reference to the long-standing ties between India and Russia.

India has been one of the largest buyers of Russian crude since the West imposed sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia currently accounts for more than a third of India’s energy purchases, up from less than 1% in 2022. In recent weeks, Trump has railed against India-Russia energy trade and slapped a punitive 25% tariff on New Delhi for buying Russian oil.

India has defended its energy purchases and criticised the US and the European Union for singling out New Delhi at a time when other countries buying Russian energy haven’t faced penalties from the Trump administration.

Over the weekend, India welcomed the planned meeting between Putin and Trump and said it will support all efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Zelensky said he had discussed all important issues related to bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation during his “long conversation” with Modi. “I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people,” he said.

He said he informed Modi about “Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s [Sunday’s] strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility”.

These attacks, he said, are being carried out “at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war”. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is “showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings”, he said.

Zelensky said he and Modi agreed to plan a personal meeting during the UN General Assembly in September and to work on an exchange of visits.

Modi made separate visits to Russia and Ukraine last year and urged Putin and Zelensky to return to negotiations to find a peaceful solution. He also said that talks cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun, and a solution cannot be found on the battlefield.

India has never publicly censured Russia’s actions or participated in international efforts aimed at ending the conflict. Indian officials have said that New Delhi has played a role in passing messages between Moscow and Kyiv.