Man rapes and strangulates woman, 18, after he learns of her wedding date

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:37 IST

A woman was allegedly raped and killed by her stalker when her wedding date was fixed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, about 186 kilometers east of Bhopal, on Wednesday, according to the police.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The agitated family members, relatives and other villagers staged a road blockade on Thursday with the body near the village. Three police personnel sustained minor injuries when the agitated mob started pelting stones, the police said.

According to the police, the 18-year-old victim had gone out of the village to answer nature’s call when the stalker infuriated over the wedding date that had been finalised by the family, raped and strangulated her.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sagar, Rajesh Vyas said, “Rape has been confirmed as per the post-mortem report. The police will arrest the accused soon.”