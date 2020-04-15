e-paper
In Covid-19 lockdown 2.0 rules, only one passenger in car and no riding pillion

Those who are permitted to move during the lockdown for providing essential services must have just one person in the private vehicle, seated in the backseat, apart from the driver in the case of a four-wheeler.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:49 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All personnel travelling to work and back in the exempted categories as per the instructions of the State/UT local authority
All personnel travelling to work and back in the exempted categories as per the instructions of the State/UT local authority(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

The government on Wednesday issued an updated set of guidelines in the view of coronavirus lockdown extension in the country till May 3.

As per the directives released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, those who are permitted to move during the lockdown for providing essential services must have just one person in the private vehicle, seated in the backseat, apart from the driver in the case of a four-wheeler.

Those riding a two-wheeler are not supposed to carry a pillion with them, the MHA stated in its release.

“Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities are allowed for movement during the lockdown. In such cases, one passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat in case of four-wheelers; however, in case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is to be permitted,” the MHA noted in its release issued on Wednesday.  

“All personnel travelling to work and back in the exempted categories as per the instructions of the State/UT local authority,” the MHA release read.

The MHA also issued a directive on workplace rules during the coronavirus lockdown.

Besides the directive to conduct mandatory temperature screening, regular sanitising and disinfecting of workplace premises and providing hand santisers at convenient spots across the work floor, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that should people come to work, they must be put into shifts that have an hour in between and stagger their lunch breaks to ensure social distancing.

Large meetings, more than 10 people, will continue to be discouraged.  People must be seated at least 6 feet away from each other. Not more than 2-4 people are to be allowed in elevators.  

These apply only to those workplaces that are functional under the guidelines issued by the government.

