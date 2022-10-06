In New Zealand, Jaishankar accorded a Maori welcome | Watch

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday was accorded a traditional welcome in New Zealand ahead of his official engagements in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he was given a Maori welcome, adding that he deeply appreciated “the symbolism of the convening of two energies together”.

“The respect for customs and traditions is such an important aspect of our friendship,” wrote the minister on Twitter along a video of the event.

In the clip, Jaishankar can be seen watching a performance of the Maori people, followed by an Indian act.

Watch:

Was honored to start my official engagements earlier today in New Zealand with a traditional Maori welcome.



Deeply appreciate the symbolism of the convening of two energies together. The respect for customs and traditions is such an important aspect of our friendship. pic.twitter.com/mwstS6en0h — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 6, 2022

The minister called on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and held a joint presser with his counterpart of the country Nanaia Mahuta during the day.

With Ardern, Jaishankar discussed encouraging greater business collaboration and people-to-people exchanges. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal greetings to Ardern.

Also read | In New Zealand, Jaishankar raises visa delay issue: ‘I urge a fairer treatment’

This is Jaishankar's first visit to New Zealand as the external affairs minister.

"Pleasure to call on Prime Minister @jacindaardern of New Zealand. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation through focused engagement in areas of strength," Jaishankar tweeted.

At joint presser with Mahuta, Jaishankar said he asked minister to consider the situation of students who had to go back amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “I urged the situation be treated sympathetically and with fairness,” he said.

Jaishankar will join later Ardern to felicitate members of the Indian community for their exceptional achievements and contributions.

"Both leaders will release India@75 postage stamps to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Zealand," an MEA statement said.

New Zealand has approximately 2,50,000 persons of Indian origin and NRIs, a vast majority of which have made the country their permanent home.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON