Home / India News / In next phase of lockdown, cinemas, schools and colleges to remain shut: Delhi govt

In next phase of lockdown, cinemas, schools and colleges to remain shut: Delhi govt

On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 15:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The total deaths due to coronavirus in Delhi have climbed to 398 so far, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday. Delhi’s rate of recovery from the coronavirus infection, however, is around an encouraging 50 per cent.
Ahead of lockdown 4.0 drawing to a close on May 31, the Delhi government has indicated that places where large gatherings take place, like cinema halls, should remain closed as the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Schools and colleges too should remain suspended for the time being, according to Delhi government officials.

“The Delhi government believes that places where large gatherings take place, like cinema halls, should remain closed. Schools and colleges should also remain shut,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said after consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19.

On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31. The telephonic conversations of the home minister came just three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31.

The home minister briefed PM Modi about the feedback he received from the chief ministers during his conversations on Thursday, a government official said.

National capital Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll increased by 82 in the last 24 hours, due to inclusion of 69 deaths that were reported late, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. He said 13 deaths occurred on Friday while the remaining 69 took place in the last 34 days and were reported late.

The total deaths due to coronavirus in Delhi have climbed to 398 so far, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said. Delhi’s rate of recovery from the coronavirus infection, however, is around an encouraging 50 per cent.

Jain said out of the 69 deaths reported late, 52 took place at the Safdarjung Hospital. Another round of fresh 1,106 coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the total tally in Delhi to over 17,000, he said.

