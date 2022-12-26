Home / India News / In phone call with PM Modi, Ukraine's Zelenksy calls on India to implement his ‘peace formula’ as G20 host

In phone call with PM Modi, Ukraine's Zelenksy calls on India to implement his ‘peace formula’ as G20 host

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 08:21 PM IST

The Ukrainian President also wished India a successful presidency of the Group of Twenty. Delhi will host the next year's G20 summit, in September.

PM Narendra Modi with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at COP26 summit last year.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he had a telephonic conversation with prime minister Narendra Modi, adding that as the current president of the G20, India should participate in the implementation of the ‘peace formula’ laid out by him during last month's summit in Indonesia's Bali.

He also thanked the prime minister for India's humanitarian aid for his country, which has been facing a full-scale Russian invasion since late February.

“I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN,” tweeted Zelensky.

Last month, too, the two leaders held a telephonic conversation to discuss the current situation in the east European nation. PM Modi has also held regular discussions with Zelensky's Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The 2023 G20 summit will take place in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the presidency to India during PM Modi's visit to attend this year's Group of Twenty summit.

Story Saved
