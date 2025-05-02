Menu Explore
In photos: 21 Pakistan nationals stranded at Attari-Wagah allowed to cross, several more wait

PTI |
May 02, 2025 05:36 PM IST

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government cancelled all types of visas granted to Pakistani nationals and ordered them to leave by April 30.

About 21 Pakistani nationals stranded at the Attari-Wagah border following the expiry of the Indian government's deadline for them to leave the country crossed over into Pakistan through the land route of the Integrated Check Post on Friday, officials said.

Women at the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) wait to go to Pakistan after India shut the Attari-Wagah border.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Women at the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) wait to go to Pakistan after India shut the Attari-Wagah border.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

In the wake of last week's Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government cancelled all types of visas granted to Pakistani nationals and ordered them to leave by April 30.

The Attari-Wagah border, located near Amritsar in India and Lahore in Pakistan, was shut on Thursday after being kept open till April 30.

Pakistani nationals going back to their country through Attari-Wagah border check post. after Indian shut Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar, India. On Friday, May 2, 2025. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Pakistani nationals going back to their country through Attari-Wagah border check post. after Indian shut Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar, India. On Friday, May 2, 2025. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

According to reports, about 70 Pakistani nationals were stranded at the border on Thursday after the deadline for them to leave India expired a day earlier.

The 21 Pakistani nationals who entered Pakistan till 12 pm on Friday had been camping on the roads outside the Integrated Check Post.

About 50 more Pakistani nationals are queuing outside the Integrated Check Post and may be allowed to cross over into Pakistan after due clearance of customs and immigration authorities.

Pakistan national Ruwa with her child, who is an Indian citizen, waits to go to Pakistan at the border.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Pakistan national Ruwa with her child, who is an Indian citizen, waits to go to Pakistan at the border.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

Pakistan on Friday announced it would continue to allow the use of the Wagah border crossing for its citizens stranded in India.

Responding to media queries, the spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged reports of Pakistani nationals, including children, stranded at the Attari border on the Indian side.

"We are aware of the media reports indicating that some Pakistani nationals are stranded at Attari. We are open to receiving our citizens in case the Indian authorities allow them to cross the border from their side," the spokesperson said.

The Wagah border will remain open for Pakistani nationals seeking to return in the future as well, the spokesperson added.

However, some other foreign nationals who had visa to move in their personal vehicles were yet not permitted to cross the border and were waiting near the Integrated Check Post.

Indian passport holder Nabiza Raaz, with children having Pakistani nationality, at Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) waits to go to Pakistan, requesting the BSF officials to allow them to go ahead to cross the border at the Attari-Wagah border check post. The BSF officials not allowing them to go ahead after India shut the Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar, India. On Friday, May 2, 2025.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Indian passport holder Nabiza Raaz, with children having Pakistani nationality, at Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) waits to go to Pakistan, requesting the BSF officials to allow them to go ahead to cross the border at the Attari-Wagah border check post. The BSF officials not allowing them to go ahead after India shut the Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar, India. On Friday, May 2, 2025.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
