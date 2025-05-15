In poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi announced caste census ‘out of fear’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a caste census “out of fear” of the country’s marginalised communities, asserting that the opposition is standing up for these deprived sections. Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi holds a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar during the Shiksha Nyay Samvad programme, in Darbhanga, Thursday, May 15, 2025.(PTI)

Gandhi interacted with the students in poll-bound Bihar's Darbhanga after the local administration allegedly attempted to stopped the opposition leader from reaching the venue.

“We told Modi you shall touch the Constitution with your head and he ended up doing so. We had also told him you will have to hold a caste census. On both occasions, Modi acceded to the demands out of fear of a backlash from you people,” Gandhi claimed.

“But the fact remains that his government serves the interests of Ambani, Adani and their ilk. The system is working for the benefit of five per cent of the population. Dalits, OBCs and tribals have no say, be it in the government, the corporate world or even the media,” he alleged.

‘I did not relent’

Earlier, Congress workers slammed the district public relations officer's (DPRO) decision to shift Rahul Gandhi's event venue from Dr Ambedkar Welfare Hostel to Nagar Bhawan, near the municipal corporation office.

“As you all are aware, my car was stopped at the gate (of Mithila University). But I did not relent. I got out and took a circuitous route to reach here on foot,” said Gandhi, who launched 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad', a public interaction programme.

“Do you realise why the government in Bihar could not stop me? It was because I am propelled by the vast pool of energy that you embody. It is the same energy before which Narendra Modi had to bow,” Gandhi further said.

‘Three demands’

The Rae Bareli MP urged youngsters to remain focused on three demands – en “effective” caste census like the one conducted in Congress-ruled Telangana, reservations in private colleges and universities, and the release of funds under the SC/ST sub plan.

“You can expect little from the NDA. But rest assured that your interests will be taken care of when we come to power, be it in Bihar or at the Centre,” Gandhi added.

District magistrate (DM) Rajiv Raushan clarified that attempt to hold the program at the said hostel would not be allowed due to security and legal concerns. He also claimed that Nagar Bhawan was alloted after receiving an application from former Congress minister Madan Mohan Jha to book the Town Hall.

